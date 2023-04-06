Stench on the golf course

By Amanda Sithole

The Maritzburg Golf Club is at odds with various other parties as to who should bear responsibility for the overflowing sewage pipes spilling raw sewage onto the golf course.

Members of the golf club told The Witness they have exhausted all avenues to get the municipality and the developer of the Msunduzi Country Lifestyle Estate, which borders the golf club, to address the ongoing issue of overflowing sewer pipes spilling raw sewage onto the course.

Part of the golf course is unusable owing to the sewage spill.

ALSO READ | Sewage spill leads to closure of Blue Flag beach in Ballito

The Maritzburg Golf Club has gone so far as to spend money from its own pockets in an effort to resolve the issue. However, it appears that the issue is beyond the club’s control.

Mike Wooldridge, the captain of the club, said the overflowing sewage pipes discharges onto their greens, and the issue has been a source of contention for more than three weeks.

According to Wooldridge, the Maritzburg Country Lifestyle Estate and the buildings on Adams Road are the source of the overflowing sewage pipes.

He believes that the main sewer pipe that runs through the estate and connects to the golf club should have been replaced to accommodate the increased waste pressure.

The sewer outlet has clogged up; it is currently subterranean and enters our greens area. A major health risk exists here.

Wooldridge added that due to the sewage discharge, all of their dams are filthy and that they have recently lost birdlife. He believes the birds drank water from the dam.

We have concerns that if this issue is not addressed immediately, we will continue to lose more birdlife.

In order to conceal the sewage discharge, Graham Dickinson, the Maritzburg Golf Club green-keeper, said he had tried to reroute the sewage that goes through the greens area using a pipe.

ALSO READ | DA takes eThekwini to court over sewage crisis

However, the pressure is preventing the sewage discharge from passing through.

We get visitors from cities and they are confronted by this ungodly stench and raw sewage, it is disgusting.

Dickinson added that they have tried everything to solve the issue, but they had come to a dead end with both the municipality and the developer of the estate.

The municipality came for inspections and promised to renew the sewer pipes.

However, we were recently informed that the municipality does not have enough equipment to begin working on resolving the issue.

ALSO READ | Northdale residents in Pietermaritzburg fed up with leaking sewage stench

Gavin Strydom, the developer of Msunduzi Country Lifestyle Estate said they are crying the same tears as the Maritzburg Golf Club, with no assistance from the municipality.

Msunduzi Country Lifestyle Estate is being hampered by overflowing sewage pipes that runs through the estate and connects to the golf club.

Strydom added that the municipality has visited the estate a couple of times to evaluate the situation.

However, they have not done much, and the problem is worsening.

It stinks everywhere.

The municipality should put effort into attending to this environmental hazard, which is posing health risks to residents and visitors to the golf club.

ALSO READ | eThekwini lacks urgency over sewage crisis — opposition parties

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the development in the area has interfered with the sewer line, which has caused a blockage.

The municipality has been engaging with the developer with a purpose of finding a permanent solution to the challenge and we can confirm that the plans have been developed and is undergoing necessary stages of approval.