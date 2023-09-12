Stepfather, uncle in court for allegedly raping six-year-old girl

By Witness Reporter

Two men accused of raping a six-year-old girl are set to appear in the Impendle Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

A team of social workers, various organisations and community members gathered outside court on Tuesday morning calling for the magistrate not to grant bail to the two men.

The KZN Department of Social Development said the little girl suffered severely in the hands of her uncle and stepfather, who allegedly raped her repeatedly.

“It’s alleged that the girl resides with her grandmother and was raped by her uncle, and when she visited her mother, she also suffered the same fate at the hands of the stepfather,” said the department.