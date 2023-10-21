Steps to ensure spaza shops are compliant

By Zama Myeza

With over 150 000 informal retailers or spaza shops across South Africa located close to people’s homes, spaza shops have become an integral part of the community.

In 2000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised food safety as an essential public health function.

Some spaza shops have contributed to the lack of safety in food that people consume. As a result, there have been campaigns to close all spaza shops and informal food vendors which fail to comply with health and safety standards.

“We are intensifying our periodic enforcement visits as well as awareness campaigns to create awareness regarding business compliance. Joint multi-disciplinary operations and blitzes are carried out and regular licence checks are done on a daily basis,” said Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize.

We have an intensive programme where we visit all wards for enforcement to investigate the registration and validity of the business and we do awareness and education campaigns where people are educated on the bylaws and business licensing procedures. In line with enforcement, we have issued compliance notices. Such programmes have yielded positive results as more and business are coming forward to have their businesses registered.

“We continue to urge communities to ensure that they regularise their businesses to ensure the safety of the communities we serve,” added Mkhize.

In an interview with Africa Melane, Penny Campbell, the director for food control with the Department of Health, said that municipalities have the responsibility to enforce the act to ensure that the legislation is followed.

One of the ways this is done is with a certificate of accountability which is awarded to an owner by an inspector who agrees that they are trained in food safety and are exercising regulations to ensure that food safety is of a priority.

“Everyone from manufacturers to consumers have the responsibility to follow safe food practices,” said Campbell.

Recently, numerous cases have been opened of tuckshops, spaza shops and street vendors that operate illegally and sell counterfeit and illegal foods to students near schools.

The head of communications at the Department of Education, Muzi Mahlambi, said this is because of the high unemployment rate in our country.

