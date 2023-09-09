Still no information about missing Mooi River couple

By Londiwe Xulu

There is still no news on the whereabouts of Mooi River couple Tony (73) and Jill (78) Dinnis.

The couple were last seen at their rented property on August 27 by the property owner, Kelvin Taylor.

When he went back to the property a few days later, he realised that the Dinnises were not at the cottage.

Their vehicle was still parked outside, their five dogs and three cats were locked inside the house the way they normally locked them up when they went out and nothing was taken from the house.

There were no signs of forced entry to the house.

According to Sue Taylor, the property owner’s wife, Jill relied on using her walking stick, which was found inside the property.

After an intense search by the community, security companies and the police search and rescue team with sniffer dogs, their whereabouts became more confusing.

Earlier this week, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo told The Witness that the initial missing persons case had turned into a kidnapping case after the couple’s family received a ransom demand.

On Friday, Mhlongo said they were still investigating.

A number of people have been concerned about the couple and praying for their safe return.

A resident who asked not to be named said they were hoping that nothing bad had happened to them.

We live on a farm as well on our own as elderly people so hearing about the Dinnises is scary. The fact that it doesn’t look like they were robbed yet no one including their family knows where they are is even more worrying. I hope they are found safe and reunited with their worried family.

Police urge anyone with information that could lead to locating the couple to contact their nearest police station.