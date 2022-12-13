Sting operation nabs four alleged kidnappers

Khethukuthula Xulu

Four men, who were arrested in a kidnapping and ransom sting operation, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The accused — Siphesihle Hlongwane, Sithabiso Shandu, Siphamandla Sithole and Mondli Gumede — were arrested after a shootout with the police in Durban.

They were charged with attempted murder and being found in possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license.

Their matter was adjourned till February 7, 2023, for investigation and to allow for a ballistic report to be completed.

The accused

Two of the accused were shot during a shootout with police and walked into the court on crutches, with the assistance of their co-accused.

They are currently out on R2 000 bail each and are yet to be charged regarding the kidnapping.

Hlongwane (22) was to be linked to the alleged kidnapping of a foreign national while the cell phones of Shandu (25), Sithole (25) and Gumede (24) were taken to link the accused to the alleged kidnapping.

It is alleged that a kidnapping had taken place and contact had been made with the family for a ransom of R350 000.

A task team was formed to trace the suspects and a sting operation was set up for the drop-off of a ransom of R40 000, on Dumisani Makhaye Highway (between KwaMashu and Clermont).

Three undercover warrant officers, who were part of the operation, carried a bag of ‘money’ to the scene.

The state alleged the team noticed a Toyota Yaris parked at the arranged meeting spot after one of the suspects contacted the victim’s relative asking for the money.

It is alleged that the occupants of the vehicle then began shooting at the officers.