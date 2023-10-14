Stokvel savings grow

By Nompilo Kunene

Despite tough financial times, stokvels have shown resilience as one of the major banks has reported that savings in stokvels have risen by 42% to R8,3 billion.

First National Bank (FNB) said its customers’ stokvel net deposits have increased by 42%.

Since November 2019, the bank said its stokvel customers have continually increased saving via a stokvel surpassing the R8,3 billion mark in total member contributions.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Jackie Werner (48) from Woodlands in Pietermaritzburg, said she has been part of stokvel societies since she started working 25 years ago.

Werner, who runs a money-saving stokvel, said it’s been a tough year but most of the women who are part of her group have been dedicated and were making their monthly contributions.

This year hasn’t been easy. Food prices, fuel and school fees have gone up considerably but our salaries remain the same. To make ends meet you need to be able to save and saving alone usually never works that’s why I always encourage people to play stokvels.

“Even my teenage children are part of stokvels with their peers,” she said.

Werner said despite many financial challenges, most of the women in her stokvel society have managed to make all their monthly contributions.

She said out of 16 members, only three haven’t been able to keep up.