Stolen copper cables worth R3 million recovered in KwaZulu-Natal

Khethukuthula Xulu

Durban police have recovered more than two tons of stolen copper cables worth R3 million from a scrap dealership in Phoenix, Durban.

The discovery led to the arrest of five employees of the scrap metal dealership following a compliance operation by members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team (EITT) in the eThekwini District.

The police say a large quantity of the recovered copper cables belonged to Transnet, eThekwini Municipality and Telkom, as positively identified by relevant officials who formed part of the inspection team.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the five suspects were on duty when the police arrived unannounced for a targeted compliance inspection operation.

A search at the premises led to the discovery of copper cables which were stashed in the back of a bakkie. More copper cables were found concealed under a weighbridge in the premises. The value of the recovered copper cables was estimated to be approximately R3 million. The bakkie which was found with copper cables was also seized.

“The suspects, whose ages ranged between 23 and 40 years, are expected to appear in court soon on charges of tampering with essential infrastructure as well as the contravention of Section 36 and Section 37 of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, Act No. 18 of 2015.”