Stolen meat suspect shot dead

Nosipho Gumede

One suspect has died in a shootout with Magma Security on the N2 near Winklespruit on Thursday.

According to Magma security’s Shaheen Suleiman, they were working on a joint operation with an SAPS specialised unit after receiving reports of cattle theft in the area.

“We got information on the car and number plates and when we found it, a shootout ensued,” said Suleiman.

He said one of the suspects was shot dead and about four or five others ran into the near bush.

“We managed to recover the stolen meat. They steal the cows and slaughter them, then they sell the meat to their customers.”

He said the back of the bakkie was filled with meat.

He added that five suspects were later found in the bushes, however they are still trying to find out if they are part of the cattle thief syndicate.