Store owners gutted after goods stolen from closed building

Just weeks after the municipality closed the iconic Harwin’s Arcade building in Theatre Lane, citing safety conditions and illegal utility connections, it appears that whoonga addicts have broken in and stripped the building of valuable goods belonging to store owners who are leasing businesses there.

The building was closed due to its deplorable state and illegal water and electricity connections.

At the time, most of the tenants left their belongings in their shops, hoping to return and collect them.

However, when they returned, they found that their shops had been broken into and everything had been stolen, apparently by the hoards of whoonga addicts behind a spate of CBD crimes.

Mpume Mkhize, who operated a hair salon in the building, said she had lost all her equipment. The criminals also tried to remove copper piping and cables from the building.

When I got there on Wednesday, the salon was empty. The culprits did not use the main entrance, they must have gained entry through the windows or the roof. I could not open a case because I had no evidence pointing to a particular suspect.

“I went to the Pietermaritzburg Police Station but I left without opening a case. This is frustrating because everything I had worked hard to acquire in order to make a living is gone,” said Mkhize.

Driving school owner, Nomathamsanqa Mofokeng, said the municipality should have properly secured the building after chasing the tenants away. She said she lost a computer and other appliances.

“The man who was in charge of the building had a security guard stationed there but the whoonga addicts broke in. I feel that the municipality should have ensured that there was adequate security until we returned to retrieve our belongings,” said Mofokeng.

A walk around the arcade revealed that chains on the main entrances are still intact. Building supervisor, George Lingo, said the thieves used the roof and windows to get into the building and shops.

When I first noticed there was a broken lock and I replaced it and brought in an additional security guard. I did this only for five days, as it was costing me. It’s these whoonga addicts who are responsible for this. I know because I have my own guys who are keeping an eye for me and report back when they spot suspicious movement. On the day that the building was closed down, they called me at night saying there were [drug addicts] breaking in. That’s when I found the broken lock and replaced it.

He said the perpetrators were after copper cables, pipes and other materials that could be sold.

Msunduzi spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the city was not aware of the break-in at the arcade in Theatre Lane. She said some people had requested time to return and collect their belongings.

Deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, who is currently leading a multi-disciplinary task team tackling inner city decay, said recently that the operations have seen the removal of illegal electricity and water connections, as well as shutting down buildings and businesses that are flouting regulations and by-laws and, in some cases, the demolition of dilapidated buildings and illegal structures.

“The multi-disciplinary operation is intended to encourage business owners to abide by the law. The municipality will continue cracking the whip on non-compliance and the blatant disregard of the city by-laws to ensure that law and order is restored in the city,” said the deputy mayor.