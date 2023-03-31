Store robbery latest in a crime wave posing a threat to Pietermaritzburg businesses

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A series of robberies in Pietermaritzburg are posing a threat to the safety and security of businesses and residents.

The latest incident took place at the Phumulani MaNadi store in the KwaShange area.

It is alleged that two unknown men who were armed with a gun and a knife broke into Happy Hlengwa’s store and demanded money.

ALSO READ | Housebreaker sentenced to 18 years in prison

It is further alleged that they told Hlengwa to lie down and tied him up with extension cords.

It is also alleged that the suspects started hitting him with a gun and pushed him under the bed inside the store.

The robbers got away with more than R20 000 in R5 coins, his wife’s identity document, her certificates, airtime, a card-swiping machine, the battery of his cellphone and beers.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a business robbery case has been opened for investigation and that no one has yet been arrested.

“We want to urge people to upgrade their security systems so that it is not easy for criminals to gain access to their premises.

“We also want to urge them not to keep large amounts of cash on their premises,” he said.

Mi7 national group director, Colin David, said they are deeply concerned about the recent increase in armed robberies affecting businesses in Pietermaritzburg.

ALSO READ | Three killed in Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting

“Our company is committed to working with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to find solutions to this problem.”

We believe that there needs to be a multi-facetted approach that involves both preventative measures and swift and effective responses when incidents occur. This includes the deployment of security personnel to provide visible deterrence, the installation of effective security systems, such as alarms and cameras, and the provision of training to employees to help them recognise and respond to potential threats.

He added that they recommend that business owners take proactive steps to safeguard their premises and assets.

“This includes conducting regular risk assessments, implementing security measures, such as access control systems and CCTV cameras, and providing training to employees on security awareness and emergency response procedures.”

There are several contributing factors to armed robberies at businesses, including poor security measures, inadequate training and awareness among employees, the availability of firearms, and the prevalence of organised crime. Addressing these factors will require a coordinated effort between law enforcement agencies, businesses, and other stakeholders in the community.

ALSO READ | Body found near N3 on-ramp

David further stated that they are committed to working with the community and other interested parties to address the issue of armed robberies affecting businesses in Pietermaritzburg.

He encouraged business owners to take proactive steps to safeguard their premises and assets.