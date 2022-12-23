Storm warning for Christmas weekend

Witness Reporter

Severe thunderstorms are expected in the province over the Christmas long weekend.

This is according to a statement released by the South African Weather Services (Saws).

Saws issued a yellow level one warning for Friday, which is expected to progress into a yellow level two warning from today (Saturday) to Tuesday.

According to Saws, the affected areas include the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free-State, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo provinces.

“An upper trough (an extension of a low-pressure system) will develop to the west of the country today (Friday) and move eastwards, intensifying,” read the statement.

Saws said some of these thundershowers will become severe and may cause heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning.

“These may result in the flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure, as well as dangerous driving conditions,” read the statement.