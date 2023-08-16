News

By Akheel Sewsunker
16 Aug 2023
Stray truck tyre kills construction worker on the N3

According to witnesses at the scene, a truck travelling along the construction zone lost its tyre, which careened into the man in the construction zone.

Mi7, who responded to the call for help on the N3, whereby a tire was flung off a truck and into a construction worker, Photo: Supplied

A stray tyre that came off a truck claimed the life of a construction worker in his 40s on the N3 near Camperdown on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report from Mi7, the incident occurred just before 1pm. Mi7 National Group’s Emergency Services were dispatched to the N3 carriageway near the Camperdown offramp.

On arrival, the construction worker was found with critical injuries and died on the scene. The worker was estimated to be around 40 years old.

According to Mi7, witnesses from the scene said a truck travelling along the construction zone lost its tyre, which careened into the man in the construction zone, and he succumbed to his injuries.

The SAPS are investigating the matter further.

