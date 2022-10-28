Street beggar who killed Boughton shop owner gets 25 years

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

A street beggar who killed Boughton shop owner Vernon Viviers (59) apologised to the family after being sentenced to 25 years in jail on Thursday.

Martin Grieb (41) was sentenced at the Pietermaritzburg high court after he pleaded guilty to murder.

Viviers was found lying in a pool of blood inside his shop in Mbubu Road on August 8.

His throat was slit and he had cuts on his hands and arms.

Grieb’s guilty plea

In a guilty plea, Grieb said he and his girlfriend Jade Barnard (36), went to Viviers, who owned a shop called Tasty Takeaways in Mbubu Road.

It is believed that Grieb and Barnard were known beggars in the area and Viviers had hired them to help clean his shop.

He said soon after arriving at the shop, he approached Viviers and asked him for an advance payment of R50 for Barnard for the day. Viviers refused to pay him.

He said this angered him and an argument ensued between the two, culminating in a physical fight.

He said he overpowered Viviers and threw him on to the shop floor and sat on top of him.

Viviers struggled to get him off and in that process, Grieb asked Barnard to hand him a knife, which she did.

The court heard that Grieb stabbed and cut Viviers’ throat with a knife, killing him instantly.

Grieb said he and Barnard tried to clean the blood on the floor, but they were soon disturbed by an Mi7 security officer who entered the shop, responding to a complaint of a fight inside the shop.

The security officer asked both the accused (Grieb) and his girlfriend (Barnard) about what was going on at the shop. Grieb responded by admitting to having killed Viviers over an argument that went too far.

“The security officer asked them to wait outside the shop while he was taking photos and investigating the scene. At that stage, the two decided to run away before the police could arrive and arrest them. They both ran into the bushes but they were soon apprehended and arrested,” reads the guilty plea.

The court heard that during their arrest, the pair admitted to the police to having killed Viviers and they were both charged and detained accordingly.

Grieb pleaded guilty to murder after the state had withdrawn the attempted robbery with aggravated circumstances charge.

It was heard in court that Grieb was casually employed by Viviers as a shop cleaner where he was getting paid R200 per day.

Grieb told the court that he was sorry and truly remorseful for his actions.

Sentencing

In his sentencing, judge Khosi Hadebe said some people are affected by the murder, which includes the family and society.

Hadebe said Grieb had shown remorse as he admitted to the security officer, and the police, and further made a confession before the court.

However, Hadebe maintained that no argument could have warranted the death of Viviers in the manner that he died.

“The interest of society demands that such matters are dealt with, with speed, and if there is sufficient evidence, those who are liable must be removed from society for a long period.

“The court is not persuaded by the fact that at 41, the accused is a good candidate for rehabilitation. At 41, you must be able to know that for every action, there are always consequences.

“You must have applied your mind before walking to the deceased’s shop in a manner that you killed him.

“You killed him for his kindness. We hear from his daughter [in a victim impact statement] that he took you in from the street, he took you in, he gave you a home, plate [of food] and this is how you thank him.”

Hadebe said the wheels of justice must tilt towards deterrence and retribution as that is what the family expects.

She said the Grieb’s personal circumstances pale in the face of the circumstances surrounding the murder of Viviers.

Hadebe told Grieb that Viviers was no match for him at his age and there was no reason for him to die in such a brutal manner.

The court has considered that [regarding] the members of Viviers’ family, especially the daughter, it’s going to take them a long time to try and digest, understand, and deal with the murder and why it happened. The court is of the view that you will take the sentence with both hands, have time to reflect during the time in prison, and you will turn your life around.

Hadebe said the sentence of 25 years’ imprisonment was just.