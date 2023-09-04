Stress, financial challenges behind heavy alcohol consumption

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Heavy alcohol consumption persists despite financial challenges.

This comes after a report issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicating that, even in low-income areas, a significant portion of income is directed towards alcohol purchases.

The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority acting chief executive officer, Bheki Mbanjwa, said the motivations for individuals resorting to alcohol consumption are diverse.

“Economic pressures, social stresses and personal difficulties contribute to this trend. Furthermore, the availability and societal acceptance of alcohol, along with the simultaneous association of alcohol with having a good time, play pivotal roles,” said Mbanjwa.

He added that recognising the hazards of excessive alcohol consumption, the KZN Liquor Authority is dedicated to promoting responsible drinking through comprehensive educational initiatives.

“These programmes focus on illuminating potential health, social, and economic consequences of overindulgence. Collaborative efforts with alcohol retailers, communities, and health organisations ensure these initiatives effectively reach the public.

“The question of whether people nowadays earn enough to afford alcohol is intertwined with complex socioeconomic factors. Examining data up to 2021, we can shed light on the connections between income, alcohol consumption and related issues,” he added.

Mbanjwa said the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) has presented data revealing a link between unemployment and alcohol abuse.

“Individuals facing joblessness are at a higher risk of excessive drinking due to the stress and isolation associated with being unemployed. Furthermore, economic difficulties can drive individuals to engage in criminal activities to fund their alcohol consumption.

“Reputable research institutions have conducted studies demonstrating that property crimes and theft often stem from the need to acquire money for alcohol. This highlights the direct impact of affordability on criminal behaviour.

“The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reports that illicit alcohol consumption is prevalent in low-income areas due to the affordability gap, pushing individuals towards bootleg or illicit options,” Mbanjwa explained.

He said the intricate connections between income, alcohol affordability, unemployment and related issues suggest that the affordability of alcohol remains a significant concern in contemporary society.

A resident, who did not want to be named said, he drinks alcohol just to relieve stress.

“I am unemployed but I make sure that the money that I earn whenever I get piecemeal jobs I buy alcohol. Alcohol is an escape mechanism for me since I am going through such a rough patch.

When you are unemployed no one takes you seriously even at home, which gives you more reasons to drink and forget that you are a nobody

He added that he has a child and not being able to provide for his 14-year-old daughter the way he wants to also adds to the stress. “Your relationship between you and your child gets ruined … It makes you feel unwelcomed in a family. We resort to drinking as we have lost hope,” he added.

Another resident said she buys alcohol to relax after a long week of overworking herself. “It helps a lot in terms of relieving stress. I even include money for alcohol in my monthly budget,” she said.

Zeka’s Lifestyle owner Bheki Mazeka said as people resort to drinking due financial challenges, they get complaints about over-charging customers and end up decreasing alcohol prices.

“We now depend on paydays, unlike before where we used to have customers every day,” he said.