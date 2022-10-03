Striking Msunduzi employees disrupt service delivery

Witness Reporter

Msunduzi Municipality has apologised to residents and businesses for the disruption of service delivery in the city due to an unlawful employee strike.

Ntobeko Mkhize, Msunduzi’s spokesperson, said the affected services include refuse removal, street sweeping, emptying of public bins, and removal of illegal dumping as well as services to businesses.

Mkhize said the municipality’s senior management is addressing the matter.

“The consumers are assured that the municipality is working hard to minimise the impact on residents and businesses. We apologise for the inconvenience that the consumers may be experiencing,” said Mkhize.