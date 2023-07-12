Strong action awaits defiant KZN municipalities

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has threatened strong action against municipalities that have been defying the provincial government.

Speaking during a meeting in Durban between provincial government representatives and those of the province’s municipalities which have been struggling to produce proper financial statements, Dube-Ncube said the provincial government will be adopting a hard-line stance against municipalities which defy it.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi Municipality to probe ‘illegal’ organogram

In the past, when we went to these municipalities and asked them to comply with the law, an impression was created that the provincial government was begging them. We would like to make it clear: we won’t beg those municipalities, we can’t beg a municipality to comply with the law — the law is the law.

The provincial government, particularly the KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department, has in the past complained that it was being defied by office-bearers of IFP-led municipalities.

In February an administrator deployed by the KZN Cogta to the IFP-led Mtubatuba Municipality could not access the council’s offices as he found the gates locked, with security guards at the municipality unable to open the gates for him.

Dube-Ncube said such conduct on the part of either the municipal manager or the council’s office-bearers will no longer be tolerated.

Whether you are a municipal manager or a mayor, you should know that you don’t own a municipality — you are not an inkosi who owns land. You are at the municipality to serve the people.

Dube-Ncube was speaking as relations between Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi and IFP-led municipalities have hit the skids.

In recent months, Sithole-Moloi’s department was compelled to preside over processes for the removal of IFP office-bearers following motions of no confidence against IFP mayors.

While Sithole-Moloi has defended her department’s interventions in some IFP-led municipalities, IFP leaders in the province view her attitude towards IFP-led municipalities as part of attempts by the ANC to weaken municipalities led by the IFP.

ALSO READ | PMB High Court rules in favour of Cogta governance

IFP provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, accused Sithole-Moloi of conducting herself as though the department she was presiding over were a political party.