By Akheel Sewsunker
Journalist
30 Jul 2023
Strong winds blast KZN

Weather warning for disruptive winds
Weather warning for disruptive winds. Photo: iStock.

The South African Weather Services has issued a warning for the residents of KZN due to the strong winds that are blasting through the province.

The damaging winds will affect the following municipalities: Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Ingwe, Ethekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, uMlalazi, Ray Nkonyeni, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, UMuziwabantu, Umzimkhulu, Umzumbe and will last until 9 pm on Sunday.

The SAWS said they are expecting winds in speeds excess of 60km\h.

A cold front that’s expected to pass through KZN will be resulting in strong damaging wind gusts over the southern interior of KZN from early hours of Sunday. Wind gusts of 75-80km/h are expected in places. Winds are expected to moderate from late afternoon,” said SAWS.

The SAWS added that there is potential for some damages. “Localised damage to property/settlements and temporary structures. Localised disruption to road transport. Risk of localised runaway fires,” said SAWS.

Residents are urged to keep on guard and keep up to date with the latest weather news in order to stay abreast with the situation.

