Strong winds cause damage in KZN municipalities

Witness Reporter

Disaster management teams have been dispatched to respond to several incidents following the severe thunderstorms that struck parts of KZN on Monday evening.

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, said the affected areas are parts of Ugu district, Harry Gwala and Umgungundlovu.

ALSO READ | Small possibility of Tropical Cyclone ‘Freddy’ moving inland

“Reports received indicate that strong winds caused severe damage to houses and infrastructure including roads and electricity. Roads were also blocked by fallen trees,” said Sithole Moloi in a statement.

She added that technical teams are working around the clock in these areas to restore power.

We appeal to residents to be vigilant as inclement weather conditions are expected to continue in large parts of the province. READ MORE ActionSA and ABC join forces against eThekwini Metro

Weather warning

She added that disaster management teams are on the ground to assess the extent of damages and will also continue to assist affected communities, following the latest weather warning, for damaging waves along the KZN Coast.

According to the South African Weather Services (SAWS), the warning is for waves as high as four to six metres for areas that are along the coast.

She urged communities located along the coast to be vigilant during this time.