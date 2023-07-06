Struggle stalwart Essop Pahad dies at 84

By Nompilo Kunene

Former minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad (84) has died.

It was reported that he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008.

Pahad was an active member of the ANC and the SACP during the liberation struggle.

ALSO READ | Rock queen Tina Turner dies at 83

He went into exile in 1964 after being banned from all political activity by South Africa’s apartheid government.

After the country’s first elections in 1994, Pahad worked closely with then-deputy president Thabo Mbeki.

When Mbeki became president in 1999, Pahad was appointed minister in the Presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the family, friends and comrades of the late veteran.

“We mourn the passing of a veteran of our struggle, 65 years after he took his first revolutionary step of becoming a member of the Transvaal Indian Congress.

“Security crackdowns, banning and exile shaped Essop Pahad’s contribution over decades to our struggle and, as Parliamentary Counsellor to President Thabo Mbeki and Minister in the Presidency, to the early design and impact of our democratic state.”

ALSO READ | Sweetwaters Tavern owner dies

Ramaphosa said Pahad was a thinker and strategist who brought his understanding of the human condition, injustice and inequality at the national and international level to bear on the country’s transition to democracy and in introducing a democratic, non-aligned and activist South Africa to the global community.

He served our nation with pride, principle, pragmatism, and a charm that lived comfortably alongside a tongue that could lash severely at the right provocation.

“Amid the excessive demands of his public life, Essop Pahad was deeply devoted to his wife, Meg, and was a proud and doting father and grandfather, who is now sorely missed. May his soul rest in peace.”