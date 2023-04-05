Struggling KZN small-scale farmers get government support

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal’s small-scale farmers at risk of closing shop due to high input costs have made a desperate call for government to intervene in the sector.

According to Agriculture and Rural Development minister Thoko Didiza, who was in Mandini on the north coast this week to hand over fertilisers to small-scale farmers, the escalation of farming input costs has been worsened by the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

Both countries are major international suppliers of fertiliser and other agricultural chemicals.

As a result of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, there has been challenges with respect to fertiliser, agricultural chemicals and also grains.

“So, the small-scale sugar farmers approached the department last year, requesting if we could support them with fertiliser in order for them to continue with the production of sugar,” she said.

The rising fertiliser prices coupled with the general food price increases have become a threat to the country’s food security, with millions now struggling to afford a basic nutritional food basket.

Government, Didiza said, has set aside R99 million to assist small-scale farmers in KZN.

Apart from supporting small-scale farmers, Didiza said the department would also be assisting households to grow food in their gardens. “We are assisting households to provide food for themselves.

“With the rising costs of food and fuel, it’s important in our view to ensure that people can utilise small pieces of land to support themselves,” she said.

Didiza, who was accompanied by KZN Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma, also revealed that government has procured 40 000 litres of insecticide to deal with any locust outbreaks in the province.

Personal protective equipment has been procured for the control officers controlling locust outbreaks. Locust spray equipment has been procured.

Didiza’s KZN visit took place against a background of load shedding, which has caused havoc in the farming sector.

According to Didiza, government was working on plans to assist farmers procure solar panels, among other things