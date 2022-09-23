Study finds over 18% of people in KZN suffer from chronic lower back pain

Thabiso Goba

A study has found that just over 18% of people in KwaZulu-Natal suffer from chronic lower back pain.

The study was conducted by Zimbabwean chiropractor, Dr Morris Kahere for his PhD in Public Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

His research found that chronic back pain was more common among KZN women (19,8%) than in men (15,85%).

Kahere’s study examined the burden of non-specific chronic low back pain among adults in KZN, with estimates on prevalence, risk factors, economic burden, and barriers to care.

Risk factors identified include work-related injuries, poor ergonomic posture and psychosocial well-being.

ALSO READ: Vusi Ximba’s daughter gets Master’s Degree for research analysing the storytelling tactics used by her late father

“Several barriers were identified, including delayed care due to the shortage of skilled personnel, which resulted in long waiting times,” said Kahere.

“The management of chronic low back pain was found to be poor in primary healthcare because the healthcare system was designed to deal with communicable diseases while non-communicable diseases were managed only at a referral level which was not easily accessible by everyone. Recommendation was given to ensure a change of emphasis from a pro-communicable disease focus to ensuring a sufficient allocation of healthcare resources towards non-communicable diseases control.”

Kahere said he was looking forward to continuing his research on a full-time basis with a focus on global health and sustainability.

“I wanted to be involved with public health initiatives particularly as they relate to musculoskeletal health. There are three areas within public health that have been identified and call for intense professional focus: healthy ageing, opioid misuse, and the health of women, children, and adolescents,” he said.

“This will align the chiropractic profession with the priorities of the World Health Organisation. Successful engagement will support the role of chiropractors as valued partners within the broader healthcare system and contribute to the health and well-being of the community they serve.”

Kahere is currently working as a chiropractor in England.

He said he is looking forward to using chiropractic as a tool to help address the opioid misuse crisis by providing safe and effective non-pharmacological care.