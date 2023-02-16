Successful Day One of Dusi Marathon

Jerry Barnes

Eager paddlers made a splash as they entered the Duzi waters in Bishopstowe, kicking off the 2023 edition of the Dusi Canoe Marathon this morning.

MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Amanda Bani-Mapena was in attendance at the Bishopstowe Polo Field, outside Pietermaritzburg, to offer her support and cheer on the paddlers as they set off on their two-day race.

Bani-Mapena applauded the Dusi Canoe Marathon organising committee for the smooth organisation of the event.

Accompanied by Msunduzi Municipality Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, the MEC congratulated the Dusi Canoe Marathon for its efforts of diversity and increased gender participation in the event, saying she cannot wait to see the athletes at the finish in eThekwini on Saturday.

This year's edition was moved from its traditional starting point in Camp's Drift to Bishopstowe due to a number of issues including the quality of water, which could have posed risk to paddlers.

Day 1 winners

The overall winner of Day 1 in the men’s event was the seasoned favourite, Andy Birkett, with a time of 01:53: 59.

Taking second place was local canoeer Msawenkosi Mtolo (01:55:03), and in third place, Mtolo was followed by none other than his brother, Sandile Mtolo.

Day one of the women’s race saw Christie Mackenzie coming in first, at a time of 02:12:57.

Second place went to Bridget Hartley 02:26:47, with Jordan Peek taking third position with a time of 02:27:12.

Birkett

Speaking to The Witness at the finish line, Birkett said the competition between his rival Mtolo was “interesting and tough”.

He said his vast knowledge and years of experience came to his aid on the last hill, where he was “finally” able to outpace Mtolo.