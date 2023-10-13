Sukuma pupils protest

By Lethiwe Makhanya

“We are hungry. We want food and electricity.”

These are the words of angry Sukuma Secondary School pupils in Imbali Unit 1, who are demanding food for their boarders and for the electricity to be reconnected at the school.

It has emerged that Sukuma is not the only school to have been disconnected and that the Department of Education’s district office has also been cut off.

On Thursday, pupils blockaded FJ Sithole Road with burning tyres, old furniture and broken bottles. The school was brought to a standstill as teachers were locked out of the premises and cars had to use alternative routes.

The pupils say the electricity was disconnected on Wednesday after the Department of Education allegedly failed to pay Eskom.

The pupils, who are boarders, have also been without food since they returned to school on Monday.

They told The Witness that they were still trying to deal with the fact that they did not have food, but now they also have no power.

We are hungry and now we cannot study because there is no electricity. We have been told that the supplier was not paid and that is why we do not have food. How are we expected to study with empty stomachs? There are matric pupils here who are writing their exams in the next 17 days. How are they going to study?

They said the school principal has tried to buy them bread so that they can eat but the problem of not having food is still concerning to them.

We are not fighting with anyone. We want food. We are hungry and we need electricity to study. This is a serious issue that needs to be attended to by the department. The problem of electricity is not only affecting pupils who are boarders but even the day scholars,” said another student.

Public order policing were at the scene and used rubber bullets and teargas to try and disperse protesting pupils.

The pupils also started throwing bottles and stones at the police.

There are also reports that there were pupils who were rushed to the nearest clinic after inhaling teargas.

School governing body (SGB) chairperson, Phumzile Simelani, said they have tried, together with the school principal, to solve the problem and even made appointments with the district directors, but they were never available to meet with them.

She said when it comes to electricity, the school pays 20% of the amount and the department pays 80%.

We have done our part but the department failed to do their part. They have not paid for two months. On Wednesday, we received a letter that the electricity is being disconnected [by Eskom]. We are going to meet and see what we are going to do going forward.

“It is painful to see something like this happen to our pupils. The Department of Education needs to do something fast. Pupils are hungry,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, told The Witness that they are aware of what is happening in the school and that the district director is dealing with it.

“It is not only Sukuma whose electricity has been disconnected. There are other schools, as well as even the district office. This is a problem that the department is dealing with,” he said.

He did not specify why the bills have not been paid.