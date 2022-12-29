Suspect scales property wall, robs teenager at knifepoint

Chris Ndaliso

A Prestbury grandmother is reeling in shock after her 14-year-old grandson was robbed at knifepoint at their home on Wednesday morning.

She told The Witness on Wednesday afternoon that they would not be sleeping at the house because of the shock and trauma the incident has caused her family.

The intruder, according to the shaken grandmother, had jumped over the perimeter wall to gain access to the house.

My grandson was home alone when the thug accosted him. My dog was also inside but the gate was locked. My grandchild is still shaken by the ordeal. I’m just grateful that the robber did not use that knife. I’m still battling to come to terms with this; it must be worse for him [the grandson].

The armed thief could not evade the quick responding security personnel that caught up with him as he was making his way out of the Beverley Road home.

The grandmother said the man was known in the area and it was not difficult to arrest him. Even though the thief had stolen electronic gadgets from the house, the grandson managed to call his grandmother once the robber had fled the house.

He called me from another device and I immediately alerted the security cluster about the incident. In no time, the police were here. Security companies were here and, in a short space of time, the man was arrested. [My grandson] did not have to go through this. We will arrange counselling for him because I don’t think he is taking this very well. This is terrible, I don’t know what I’d have done had the thief used that knife.

The stolen items included an iPad, laptop, portable electronic speaker, some snacks and cell phones.

As The Witness arrived at the house, police forensic officers were at the scene gathering evidence and lifting fingerprints.

A man, who was standing on the roadside, not far from the house, commended the private security and the police for their prompt response to the call to the scene. The man, who identified himself only as Melvin, said the suspect was a regular in the area.

He’s one of those who would be rummaging through garbage bags for recyclables. I can only say he has a nerve to jump over someone’s perimeter fence and force himself inside the house without knowing what’s awaiting him behind those walls. That boy was lucky that the knife was not used and both the private and public security cluster are to be commended for their speedy response.

AET Security said they managed to apprehend the suspect before he could evade the authorities, and all his loot was recovered.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said the man, aged about 21, will appear in court on Thursday. Gwala said the police were still processing the suspect. The case that has been registered against him is house robbery.