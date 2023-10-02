Suspected burglar shot dead by tenant in Ottawa

By Akheel Sewsunker

An alleged burglar was shot and killed as he attempted to gain access to a home in Ottawa, a suburb in Durban.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram, the suspect was shot after he attempted to attack a tenant.

“Reaction Unit South Africa received a call for assistance at approximately 1 :14 pm. On arrival, reaction officers were directed to a bush at the back of the property. An unresponsive man was located in the overgrown vegetation. He sustained a single gunshot wound to his right chest. A knife was located near his body,” said Balram.

He added that they were informed by the resident that he discovered the suspect while investigating a noise.