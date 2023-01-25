Suspected hitman gunned down in shootout

Witness Reporter

A suspected taxi hitman on the police’s most-wanted list was killed during a shootout with police in Durban on Monday.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police, members of the Rapid Rail Police Unit and the Provincial Investigations and Tracking Task Team conducted an intelligence-driven operation at Seaview in the Queensburgh area.

They cornered the 35-year-old suspect at a house on Braid Avenue. Upon noticing the presence of the police, the suspected hitman, who was in the taxi industry in the South Coast area, fired shots at the police and a shootout ensued.

“After the shootout, the suspect was found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds. A 9mm pistol with a filed off serial number as well as ammunition, were found in his possession,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said the suspect was being sought for six taxi-related murders in Scottburgh and two in uMbumbulu in the South Coast.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will be conducting further investigations.