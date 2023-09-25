Suspected hitmen arrested moments after killing a woman

By Witness Reporter

Police officers from the Pietermaritzburg Public Order Policing (POP) who were performing crime prevention duties on the N3 highway have arrested four suspected hitmen and a woman who allegedly ordered a hit on another woman on Sunday night.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a 30-year-old woman reportedly hired hitmen to kill another woman whom she accused of having an affair with her boyfriend.

“The woman travelled with the four men to Ntabamhlophe where the hit was to be carried out.

“Report suggests that the suspects shot the mother of the intended victim in a case of mistaken identity. The 63-year-old woman was certified dead at the scene,” said Netshiunda.

ALSO READ | Security officer shot dead in Durban

He said the suspects fled the scene and the POP police officers were alerted of the incident and intercepted the vehicle near the Mooi River Toll Plaza.

The woman claimed to have asked for a lift from the four men, however preliminary investigations confirmed that she was the owner of the vehicle.

“All five suspects were arrested and one of them had blood stains on his clothing.”

Netshiunda said a firearm with three rounds of ammunition was found in the possession of the suspects.

Whilst still at the crime scene, Netshiunda said community members who chased the vehicle from Ntabamhlophe arrived and confirmed that the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling was seen leaving the murder crime scene and they gave chase.

“One of the arrested suspects has already been identified as a hitman who has been on the police’s list of wanted suspects in connection with murder cases. The suspect, originally from the Maphumulo area, alternated residences between KwaMashu hostel and Umlazi.”

ALSO READ | ‘A comrade kills another comrade’ says Mbalula

Netshiunda said the five suspects, aged between 25 and 32 years old, will appear in court soon.