Suspected murderer and his two accomplices killed in shootout with cops

By Nompilo Kunene

A man who was wanted in connection with a case of murder which he had allegedly committed at KwaNdengezi in July 2023 and his two accomplices were shot dead during a shootout with police on Thursday evening.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers from the Rapid Rail Response Unit operationalised intelligence tracked the suspects who were cornered at a fuel station in Mariannhill.

“When the police approached the identified vehicle, suspects fired shots at the police, provoking a retaliation from the men of law.”

“After the shootout, three suspects, aged 20, 29 and 31 years old were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds and no police officer was injured.”

Netshiunda said two firearms and ammunition were found in possession of the men.

He said a case of attempted murder of police officers and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were opened. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) were summoned to the scene for further investigations.