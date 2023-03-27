Suspected murderer killed in shootout with police

Chanel George

A man wanted for three murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal was killed during a shootout with SAPS, shortly after his arrest on Friday afternoon.

The man, who was wanted by police for murders he allegedly committed in Chatsworth, uMsunduzi and Marrianhill, was arrested on Jabu Ndlovu Street, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday afternoon.

He was found driving a stolen vehicle, which was fitted with false registration plates.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said after the arrest was made, the suspect led the police to his house on Stallion Road, Cinderella Park, in Eastwood.

The suspect, who had been living in Cinderella Park, is no stranger to the police, who had searched the property in Cinderella Park before.

“Inside his house, he grabbed his firearm and fired shots at the police. A shootout ensued. During the shootout the suspect was fatally wounded,” said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been informed to start investigations.