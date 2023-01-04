Suspected robbers in hospital after crashing their car in attempt to evade cops

Witness Reporter

Five suspects are recovering in hospital under police guard after their attempts to evade arrest resulted in an accident on Umbilo Road, Durban, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Umbilo Task Team was patrolling along Fielden Drive in Umbilo when they spotted a vehicle with six occupants.

“The vehicle was positively identified as one which was reported to have been involved in a house robbery in the Malvern area earlier in the day.”

“With the suspects defying police’s instruction to stop, a high-speed chase ensued.

The suspects drove into the oncoming traffic on Umbilo Road and collided head-on with a horse and trailer.

“The driver of the suspect’s vehicle succumbed to his injuries at the scene and the other five suspects were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment,” said Netshiunda.

He said the suspects were found in possession of three firearms and 19 rounds of ammunition.

“Two of the firearms were positively linked with house robbery cases in Malvern and Pinetown which they allegedly committed in December 2022.”

Netshiunda said the five suspects, aged between 20 and 27 years old, will appear in court soon.