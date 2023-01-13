Mob justice: Suspected thief beaten to death in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A suspected thief, allegedly caught in the act, was the victim of a vigilante attack by community members on Wednesday.

According to the police report, it is alleged that Thembinkosi Sokhela (22), from Zondi Store in Elandskop, Pietermaritzburg, was trying to break into a house in the area when he was caught by members of the community.

ALSO READ | Elderly woman gruesomely murdered in her home

It is further alleged that residents apprehended him and assaulted him with various items.

Speaking to The Witness, Ward 8 councillor Mshushisi Ngubane said he was very disappointed by the incident.

During our public meetings we always encourage members of the community not to take the law into their own hands. They need to report to the police, induna [headsman] and myself. These are the right protocols to follow to allow for authorities to intervene … READ MORE MM denies city vehicles were used to deliver food for votes

Community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Qalangaye Zondi said it is against the law to take the law into your own hands.

By doing so, you will jeopardise the case … If a person has done wrong, you need to report it to the leaders of the area and the police. Those who still have a mentality that if they hand in suspects to the police they will be released, need to be educated. Suspects get released [only after appearing in] court.

ALSO READ | Ashburton murder motivates community to form policing forum

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed the incident.

“… Now the community members are the suspects. Now they have to be found and arrested,” he added.