Suspects accused of rape and house robberies in court

Londiwe Xulu

Three men accused of rape and numerous house robberies in Copesville, Pietermaritzburg, appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The three men, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested two weeks ago following an intelligence-driven operation by the police and Mi7 reaction officers.

They face charges of house robbery and two counts of rape.

They are not being named because it is against the law to name alleged rapists until they plead to the charges.

The case was postponed to tomorrow for an opposed bail application. The men have been remanded in custody.

Residents said they had reported instances of robberies occurring as early as 8 pm, and complained of not being able to sleep out of fear, especially during load shedding.

Mi7

According to Mi7, the trio were initially linked to two cases of house robbery in the area. They said the suspects seemed to target households predominantly made up of women and children.

A statement that was released by Mi7 said the first case involved four suspects who forced their way into a property using housebreaking implements like crowbars.

It is alleged they attacked and assaulted residents before fleeing on foot with various electronic items.

The next day, it is alleged the same suspects broke into another property by forcing open the door and breaking through windows.

It is alleged that two of the suspects waited for an eighteen-year-old mother to finish breastfeeding her newborn before forcing her into a bathroom where she was raped.

When the woman’s uncle tried to intervene, he was struck on the head with a crowbar and stabbed. The suspects fled on foot with a number of items.

The three were arrested in the Swapo area.

Mi7 said one had tried to flee but was brought down by a police dog.

The trio led the team of police and the security company to another nearby property where they had sold the stolen items.