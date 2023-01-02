Pietermaritzburg cops arrest 133 suspects linked to various crimes

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

As many as 133 suspects linked to various crimes were arrested in the Pietermaritzburg area over the weekend.

The suspects were linked to crimes that include robberies, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, malicious damage to property, illegal immigration, theft, assault, common assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, house breakings, drugs and violations of the Road Traffic Act.

Due to an increase in crime incidents taking place amid New Year’s celebrations, on Friday the police embarked on an operation to focus on crime activities occurring during this period.

Speaking to The Witness, Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla hailed Pietermaritzburg police officers for the arrests and said they are grateful for the work that the police have done.

“We did mention that there will be tight security to ensure the safety of residents over the new year weekend. We want to urge people to make our communities safe. We will be able to achieve that through working together … This year needs to be a year where it is easy to do business in Pietermaritzburg,” Thebolla said, adding that this can be achieved when residents behaved responsibly.

Plessislaer community policing forum (CPF) member, Sifiso Mavundla said they are grateful to business people, the taxi industry, private security companies and the municipality, with whom they work jointly in operations aimed at curbing crime.

There has been a slight decrease even in mall robberies. We didn’t have many incidents due to police visibility and various crime-fighting operations. We wish these operations would continue happening, not only during the festive season. A lot of police officers were deployed in Plessislaer and they also received brand new cars. Government has done a lot for the Plessislaer police station.

He also encouraged community members to work with the police to fight crime.

“People need to ensure that structures that are aimed at fighting crime in their areas are available. We will work together to ensure that CPF structures are launched in places that do not have them,” he added.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said operations for curbing crime had been ongoing since the start of the festive season. He added that the most recent operation focused on the New Year’s weekend.

“Minister of Police Bheki Cele’s initiative to increase police power was of great assistance.

With the number of police officers that we had, we would not have been able to do all of this. Working together with different stakeholders also played a crucial role in this. They were doing many operations including roadblocks, stop-and-search spot checks and visible patrols on roads and in crime hotspots.

He added that those charged will start appearing in different courts from Tuesday.