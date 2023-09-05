Suspects in Pietermaritzburg councillor’s murder drop bail bid

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Three men who were arrested in connection with the murder of Msunduzi Ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize have abandoned their bail application.

Sithembiso Gqirashe (27) from Imbali Unit 13, Minenhle Mkhulise (23) from Herwood, and Lulekwa Ntombela (26) from Slangspruit appeared at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday where they abandoned their right to apply for bail.

The men are alleged to have killed Mkhize and to have attempted to murder Muzikhona Dlongolo at Imbali Unit 14 on August 25.

Mkhize (45) was on his way back from a council meeting at the time of the shooting. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Gqirashe and Mkhulise are also facing charges of being in possession of illegal firearms and live ammunition.

The state is opposed to their being released on bail.

It also filed an application for them to be kept at Westville Correctional Centre and not New Prison.

The application said that the state suspects the accused are colluding with other suspects to escape from custody.

The court gallery was packed with community members and Msunduzi Municipality officials who came to support Mkhize’s family.

Mxolisi Mkhize, the Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor, said they will continue to support the family and they want the suspects to be kept in custody.

This will also bring hope to the Imbali Unit 14 residents, with all the killing incidents that have been happening in the area.

The matter was adjourned to October 19 for further investigation.

The state revealed that a post-mortem is still outstanding and there is also a suspect who is still at large.

The suspects will be kept at Westville Correctional Centre following an application by the state.