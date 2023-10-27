Suspects linked to mass killing arrested in Inanda

By Chris Ndaliso

Inanda detectives have made a breakthrough in the recent mass killing in the area.

On Thursday, the police followed leads regarding suspects involved in a multiple murder at Tambo Plaza in the Amaoti area on Wednesday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the team of detectives worked around the clock to connect the dots in solving the case.

“Information (received) led the team to a clinic in KwaMashu where three suspects were arrested. They were found in possession of eight rounds of ammunition. Further investigations led the detectives to a house at Amaoti where police were met with gunfire.

ALSO READ | Retired SAPS K9 officer Lt Jack Haskins dies

Following a shootout, a 60-year-old man believed to be a traditional healer consulted by the suspects, was fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition,” said Naicker in a statement. READ MORE Icy weekend ahead for KZN

He said the arrested suspects aged between 19 and 28 are expected to appear before the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The investigation involves the murder of five men who were found killed execution-style. Their bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds in an RDP house.

Naicker said it has since been established that all five men were in their 20s