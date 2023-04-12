Suspects nabbed in crime prevention operation

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A total of 192 people were arrested over the Easter weekend in a joint crime prevention operation conducted around the city.

The operation was conducted by uMgungundlovu District SAPS, in partnership with the Department of Home Affairs, local traffic department and private security companies.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the aim of the operation was to safeguard communities and to ensure that churches and entertainment places were safe.

ALSO READ | Thabo Bester re-arrested after shocking prison break

The arrests were made between Thursday and Monday, he added.

During the operation, police focused on stop-and-search operations, with high visibility patrols and roadblocks.

Liquor outlets were also monitored in and around Pietermaritzburg. READ MORE Our Viewpoint | Town Hill Crash

Arrests were made for a number of transgressions, including dealing in liquor without a licence, possession of heroin, possession of stolen property, National Road Traffic Act offences, murder, drinking in public, housebreaking and theft, possession of dangerous weapons and more.

ALSO READ | Police say unconfirmed reports about arrests in AKA murder case could jeopardise investigations

Gwala said that by working together, the private and public sector could do a lot to curb crime.