Suspended official still receives bonus

Chris Ndaliso

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has paid a bonus of R116 922,52 in July to an official who has been on suspension since March 2021.

Another official was suspended in 2020 but disciplinary processes against her were instituted only last year.

A confidential document containing information about the cases, and which The Witness has seen, was presented before the department’s portfolio committee recently.

Portfolio committee chairperson Sifiso Sonjica said the revelations were disturbing.

“The committee requested more information because what was tabled before was not sufficient and it was withdrawn as the MEC was yet to be appraised on these matters. This is still a concern to us especially the time taken to institute disciplinary action against the two officials. It will therefore be unfair of me to give a solid comment on the matter,” said Sonjica.

Department says suspension is with full pay

Provincial Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the suspension is with full pay, which includes service bonus and salary adjustments.

“If officials are suspended with pay, they still get their benefits,” he said. The IFPs Mntomuhle Khawula said both matters were highly irregular and questioned why the department would suspend a person if there is not sufficient evidence to charge and discipline a person.

“We are very concerned because it has become a trend in government where people stay at home under suspension for ages while receiving their salaries. It does not make sense to suspend someone if you are not prepared to proceed with disciplinary processes.

As for the bonus, our understanding is that you get one based on the performance in your work. How has this official performed because she has been under suspension for over a year? This is very irregular and as the IFP we are looking forward to a detailed explanation on both cases

Paying bonus to a suspended staff is ‘beyond comprehension’

The DA’s Imran Keeka said it is beyond comprehension that the Education Department would pay a bonus to a suspended staff member who is not at work.

He said the reasons for the suspension of the officials were not given during the committee sitting where the report was tabled.

“Our questions were not answered. Instead, we were told that our queries would be responded to at the next meeting which is only scheduled for November. This is very worrying given that senior departmental officials, including the HOD, CFO and the deputy director general for corporate services were all in attendance and in a position to give answers. It is hoped that the MEC and her management will reveal to the committee the reasons for the suspensions.

“It is vexing that a department — whose purpose it is to ensure quality education for our learners — may in fact be paying much-needed funds to someone twiddling their thumbs at home. Then there is the issue of officials being suspended with pay for long periods of time while others are overburdened as a result of taking on their workloads. This can only have a negative effect on the department’s overall performance,” said Keeka.