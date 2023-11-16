Suspended regional court president summoned to court

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the suspended regional court president magistrate Eric Nzimande has been summoned to appear in court next week.

NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara told The Witness, “no further details will be divulged pending the first court appearance on November 23”.

Nzimande was suspended in 2018 following allegations that he had approached the deputy minister multiple times, suggesting the appointment of several attorneys to act as magistrates in the regional courts in his division.

It is claimed that, in return, he received numerous payments from these attorneys.

It was also alleged that Nzimande wrongfully victimised an acting regional court magistrate.

The incidents occurred between 2012 and 2015.

The magistrates’ commission charged Nzimande with misconduct at its meeting held on August 31, 2018.

At the time, Nzimande responded to the allegations of misconduct against him and denied all the allegations.

However, the commission’s inquiry into these allegations of misconduct is yet to begin. According to media reports, the inquiry hearings were expected to be held from January 22 until February 2, at the Point Branch Court in Shepstone Street, Durban, next year.

Due to the delays, Nzimande’s total remuneration since his suspension stood at more than R6,3 million in August this year.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, said the delays were due to the fact that the commission found it difficult to find a suitable presiding officer because of Nzimande’s rank as regional court president and his seniority.

The commission then resolved to appoint a retired judge to preside over the disciplinary hearing as the regulations for judicial officers in the lower courts, 1994, were amended on October 29, 2021, to also make it possible to appoint a judge for purposes of a misconduct hearing.

He added that the appointment of a judge to preside over the misconduct hearing would enable the commission to proceed with the matter.

Retired judge JB Shongwe is expected to preside over the hearing.