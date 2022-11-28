Suspended transport department managers back at work

Chris Ndaliso

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department has reinstated two senior managers who were under suspension in connection with tender irregularities.

The two, whose names have been withheld, are alleged to have had a hand in a multi-billion rand tender, which was found to have been marred with irregularities.

One of the employees has since been “promoted” to acting chief financial officer (CFO), and the department has confirmed this.

A former senior manager, who has since retired from the department, said it was puzzling how the investigation continued to drag on.

The retiree, who asked not to be named, said:

The two have been on suspension for over a year in connection with over R3 billion fraud allegations. It is shocking that these two are back at work, with one being promoted to the position of acting chief financial officer, yet facing allegations including fraud and corruption. The recommendation was that disciplinary action be instituted against them.

Department head Sboniso Mbhele would not be drawn to comment on the matter, and referred The Witness to the department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.

Ncalane confirmed that the two senior managers were initially on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.

Precautionary suspension cannot be indefinite. Their return followed advice from the department’s representative, a state attorney, who said the employees can return to work. This, however, doesn’t stop or affect any investigation by the employer. Their return was critically scrutinised to ensure that it will not in any way interfere with the investigation, witnesses or any elements of the case.

He said the department was facing a challenge with certain expertise, including that of the CFO.

“One of the two employees has the capabilities to hold the position. This, however, does not mean that the recruitment process for the CFO has stopped,” he said.

Duo was suspended to allow investigation processes

Transport portfolio committee chairperson Reverend EV Dube said the committee was aware that the two senior managers who were placed on precautionary suspension have returned to work.

Dube said it should be noted that the suspension was aimed at allowing the investigation processes to unfold.

The department explained that their return was as a result of an independent arbitration process, which recommended that they resume work. Their return does not mean the investigations are halted and we take comfort that their return will not interfere with the investigation by the SIU.

He said the portfolio was of the view that managers can’t be kept at home with pay when the department is suffering from incapacity challenges, including lack of service delivery and understanding.

“As the portfolio committee, we support the view that corruption must be confronted. We will be playing our oversight role and monitoring all the departments’ programmes. We will make sure that we follow up in all investigation reports to ensure that they are implemented fully,” he said.

Portfolio committee member and DA spokesperson for transport, Sharon Hoosen said corruption cases involving certain individuals are swept under the carpet.

“In my recent budget speech, I have raised the issue of the R3 billion that was found to have been irregularly spent. When the recent AG’s report was tabled at the portfolio committee, the findings were beyond shocking.

“The department only became aware of the 800 contracts which were found to be irregular when it was revealed in the AG’s findings. Only three officials were taken to a disciplinary committee for R5,2 billion in irregular expenditure, with zero people dismissed,” she said.