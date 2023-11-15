Suspended Umzinyathi mayor says court case a ‘waste of time’

By Londiwe Xulu

Umzinyathi District mayor, Petros Ngubane, said the court case regarding his suspension from Umvoti Municipality was a waste of time.

He was commenting in the wake of the Pietermaritzburg High Court withdrawing and setting aside the decision taken by the MEC for Co-operate Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, in September, to suspend him and seven other councillors from Umvoti.

The other councillors are Gabriel Malembe, the former IFP mayor of Umvoti, Noluthando Dlamini, Mbongiseni Dlamini, Vincent Zondi, Vukani Gwala, Lindokuhle Zondi and Mbuyiseni Majozi.

The MEC’s decision followed a verdict by council’s rules and ethics committee that found the councillors guilty of walking out of council sittings, as well as absenteeism on three occasions.

Ngubane said the decision to suspend them was rushed. He added the municipality also didn’t have the powers to fire them.

Umvoti Municipality said they accept and respect the outcome of the high court ruling but remain of the firm and factual view that the councillors indeed staged a walk out from two meetings and were absent from two other meetings, missing four council meetings in total.

They added this was a direct contravention of the code of conduct for councillors, as well as the standing rules of council.

Umvoti’s communications manager, Samukele Ngubane, said the next council rules and ethics committee seating will deliberate on the ruling and formulate a way forward.