Sweetwaters man gets life in prison for double murder

A man from Sweetwaters, in Pietermaritzburg, was sentenced to life imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to murder and for murder.

Nkosinathi Nkosi Zondi Mlambo (39) was sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Mlambo murdered the mother of his two children, Nomvula Ndlovu, and her boyfriend, Zethembe Makhathini, in December.

Mlambo visited his children at Ndlovu’s house in the Ezinkethini location of Pietermaritzburg. There were other people in the house, including Makathini. Mlambo demanded that Ndlovu take him back and she refused, thus angering him.

“He had two knives with him and threatened to stab Makhathini for taking away the mother of his children.”

The situation was defused and the knives were taken away from him.

However, before leaving the house he demanded the return of his knives and went to a tavern where he consumed alcohol. Ndlovu went home with Makhathini, who lived in the same area.

“Later that evening Mlambo went to Makhathini’s house where he broke down the door to gain entry. He found Makhathini and Ndlovu asleep in bed and stabbed them to death.

“He stabbed Ndlovu 17 times and Makhathini twice in the neck. Mlambo then fled the scene and was arrested three months later at a local tavern,” said Ramkisson-Kara.