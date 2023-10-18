Swift response to KZN rain damage

By Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says its disaster management teams have swiftly responded to the infrastructure and home damages caused by persistent rains.

The department said families whose homes were damaged and submerged in water have been successfully evacuated.

As our teams continue to assess the extent of the damage, preliminary reports indicate that in the Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality, located in the Harry Gwala District, two houses were completely destroyed due to heavy rains, while another two sustained partial damages.

“Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported during this period. Our disaster management team acted promptly to provide immediate relief, and the affected families have chosen alternative accommodation with relatives,” said Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.

A retaining wall collapsed after a sinkhole developed in a road in Greyville, Durban. Photo: Cogta

In the eThekwini Metro, two houses in KwaMashu Township were submerged in water, and another in Molweni, in the western parts of the city, was damaged by a fallen tree.

Several roads have been damaged by the rains and have been closed to ensure safety. Part of the Huletts Bridge collapsed on Old South Coast Road.

A boundary wall of Botanic Gardens on John Zikhali Road in Morningside collapsed, resulting in parts of the road becoming unstable.

Cogta said traffic enforcement officers had deemed this road unsafe for use.

Additionally, several roads in eThekwini experienced waterlogging, but they remain passable.

The MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi lauded the disaster teams who have been on high alert since Monday monitoring the persistent rains.

MEC Sithole-Moloi emphasised that disaster teams are maintaining a heightened state of readiness as they continue to assess and monitor the rains in the northern parts of the province.

The rains are still ongoing in the northern part of the province, where a level 6 alert has been issued by the South African Weather Service. Our disaster response teams have been activated and will respond promptly to any eventualities.

“We also want to commend residents for heeding the warnings that have been issued. The risk has not subsided; we urge them to exercise caution continually.

“We appeal to motorists to follow instructions from traffic officers, as some roads have had to be temporarily closed due to flooding.

“If possible, please postpone all non-essential travel until the weather clears,” she said.

Moloi said all municipalities were prepared to respond, and residents in low-lying areas were advised to relocate to safer places if necessary.

“Public facilities such as halls, churches and schools will serve as safe havens should the situation deteriorate,” she stated.