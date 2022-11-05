Symptom of what is wrong in SA society

Nompilo Kunene

South Africa is now one of the largest methamphetamine (commonly known as meth) consumer markets in the world.

This is according to the latest Global State of Harm Reduction report. Adrie Vermeulen, the national co-ordinator for the SA National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca), said the numbers are substantiated by their statistical information that they have seen in their 31 centres across the country.

“We have started seeing this … in our treatment centres.”

She said the drug report released in June also shows that there was a rise in meth use, especially by women.

“We’ve seen an 18% increase from last year to this year for admissions for methamphetamine, which shows that there is a real concern. When we look at the secondary statistics, we also start to see that it affects those under 20 a lot,” she said.

Vermeulen said one of the factors pushing young people to drug addiction is the high rate of unemployment, as this makes people look for alternatives to create an income.

“We also see that methamphetamine, as well as khat, are easy to manufacture as people can find the recipes if they know where to look.

This is a real concern because it can be easily produced using [easily available] chemicals. This is what we call designer drugs because people can manipulate the drug and put it in different kinds of chemicals and that is a dangerous combination

Explaining why young people are the biggest market for meth, she said the majority have lost hope and thus become easy targets.

“When we look at methamphetamine, it’s a stimulant, it helps you feel better about yourself, and that is where we mostly see underlying issues.”

Vermeulen said methamphetamine creates some mental health conditions, but said many people also use the drug as a form of self-medication for underlying mental health conditions.

That’s why it’s so important at our treatment centres that proper assessments, proper medical care as well as psychiatric care are done to determine which problem came first, the mental issue or the drug addiction.

Vermeulen said that to help curb substance abuse, the focus has to be on prevention. “We have really failed our children and our youth in building resilience in them from a young age to be able to withstand these temptations that come their way.

“I’m not only talking about substances, I’m also talking about sexual health issues, gender identity. There is a lot of work to be done as a collective to address this because substance abuse is a symptom of what is wrong with our society.”

Steven Werner (30), a former drug addict from the city, told Weekend Witness that he has been clean for four years after being addicted to rock and meth for eight years. Werner said he regrets the years he wasted to drugs.

“The greatest tragedy of all drugs, specifically tik, is not the physical effect, but it’s the effect on psychological and emotional development,” he said.