Taking initiative to fight crime

Community policing forums (CPF) and security companies are trying their best to thwart the growing problem of vagrants and thieves using the forests and vacant plots of land around the city as thoroughfares.

It is a growing concern particularly for the residents who live along the N3 from Hilton, Old Howick Road, Athlone, Montrose and in the Blackridge area.

It is alleged that thieves gain access to residents’ properties by jumping over fences and escape by running toward the highway or forests.

Town Hill Community Policing Forum chairperson James Martin said security companies have invested at least R200 000 into CCTV cameras to monitor the affected areas along the highway.

From the area just before the arrestor bed, down towards Liberty Midlands Mall, we have installed cameras. There are cameras from Mi7 and Magma, and these have been donated to thwart the issue. There is ease of access from the N3 to the residents' properties and we know that they have getaway vehicles. These are opportunistic criminals and it is problematic.

“We want to thank the security companies who are assisting us with cameras, and the community is fundraising for more cameras to be placed along the highway,” said Martin.

A resident from Montrose who did not want to be named said one of the main causes of the issue is load shedding.

“It is becoming a frequent issue. They access properties and use the highway as a means to escape. A neighbour was so badly affected after they broke in three times in the space of two weeks that they sold their house and moved away. There is very suspicious activity in the area now.

“In the forests we have seen that there are housebreaking implements, along with blankets which we know are used to jump [over fences] into properties. Traps are also being found near the forests in the Chase Valley area. It is worse when there’s load shedding.

“We don’t know who is watching us. The dogs are always barking at night as there is increased activity in the area. We have great security companies which are patrolling and respond quickly, and we just try to secure our properties as best as possible,” said the resident.

Another resident, Julie Mahomed, said they had an incident last Wednesday night where a resident found a suspect on her property.

A resident saw from her window that a suspect was walking in her yard. As soon as the security companies were called the suspect fled and eventually fell out of a tree. This is a regular issue in our area now. We know that they are not alone and it seems like they have vehicles waiting for them on the highway as they steal generators and items that can be sold to scrapyard dealers.

Why do these scrap yards buy these things? These incidents are growing in number. They are now sleeping on the highway in between those concrete barriers, and this is a huge concern for us the residents.

Community leader for the Montrose Community Watch Megan Nicol said: “Anything that is in a yard or left outside, from garden tools to generators, garden furniture, power tools, water pipes and any metal item, these thieves are taking it and selling it.

“Another issue we are finding is that there is an increased number of beggars and vagrants at the robots and we are asking residents to stop giving them money but rather give that money to a homeless shelter.

“They are now also targeting other buildings in the area and stealing metal. It is against the bylaws for people to beg at robots and cause an obstruction. We are even experiencing incidents where the waste pickers get aggressive if we tell them not to open the bin bags,” said Nicol.

Blackridge Resident Glenn McArthur said that their issue is with the unkempt property near the railway lines.

“The vagrants are running through the unkempt property over the railway lines. The property belongs to Transnet but it is supposed to be attended to by the municipality and that is not being done. The vagrants are now using these vacant lands to access our properties and steal what they can and flee through that area.

“We had guards, and we had them during the night, and crime decreased but then people stopped paying. So, now we only have one guard and it means that crime is increasing again. We need that area to be maintained so that it is not a hideout for criminals,” said McArthur.

Colin David, Mi7 National Group director, said they are aware of the situation and share the communities’ concerns. He said that in recent times, Mi7 has noted a discernible surge in these break-ins and related criminal activities, not just in Athlone and Blackridge but in all neighbourhoods adjacent to the N3.

The culprits, as per our records, predominantly aim for quick cash and valuables, employing methods such as scaling fences and walls to break into both motor vehicles and homes. Items like generators and electronics frequently emerge as their loot of choice.

“Over the past two months, this has manifested in a troubling pattern of at least two to three incidents each week. Furthermore, our observations have pinpointed that culprits often find refuge under the N3 freeway bridges. This not only offers them a makeshift shelter but also becomes an expedient escape route post break-ins. The surrounding bush areas serve a similar function,” said David.

“We’ve augmented our presence in the affected areas by escalating our response visibility and patrols. We’re also channeling efforts into prompt responses to any alarm triggers. One of the pivotal steps we’ve taken is the installation and monitoring of seven dedicated CCTV cameras, all concentrated on the N3.

“This is an integral component of the Mi7 Surveillance Net. Two of these cameras are particularly advanced, equipped with the latest Automatic Number Plate Recognition software. This capability enhances our surveillance, allowing us to swiftly flag vehicles potentially involved in criminal activities across the country,” said David.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said house breaking and theft are becoming problematic in the Town Hill Saps policing area.

“It is brought up often at the CPF meetings and tips and cautions are about what the community structures and the community can do to prevent such occurrences. Also the security [companies] are on board and aware of the incidents.

There are a few environmental issues which need to be addressed, especially with the fencing along the highways and the bushy areas that surround several properties, but of course the community is encouraged to report any criminal activities for the quick response of the police.

“The surrounding areas that are policed by Hilton and Prestbury at the moment don’t have a high volume of cases reported of house breaking and theft. Reporting cases help the police to focus on hot spots in terms of deployment and police visibility,” said Gwala.