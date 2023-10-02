Taking time to appreciate Orchids

By Zama Myeza

The Pietermaritzburg Orchid Society hosted their annual spring orchid show on Sunday.

Alison Young, the president of the Pietermaritzburg Orchid Society, said that the main purpose of the show is to help growers display their orchids and increase the number of growers in our society.

Growing plants is very therapeutic. Watching them grow helps the human mind. They teach us patience, care and also nourishment.

This year’s Spring Orchid Show displayed the different orchids that won in the different orchid categories.

These categories raged from the best display plant to the best on show plants.

On Saturday we had a judging day. All the members bring their best orchids and they are judged. We have about seven judges. They judge them based on flower quality, plant quality, on size, the number of flowers, and then they decide on which plant is going to be first, second and third.

Orchids that do not win are still displayed in the show.

“Some of our growers live in Durban, some members live in Kloof and they come all the way up here for our meetings.

“We also have vendors from different areas who bring different selections of orchids that people in Pietermartizburg can buy,” said Young.

The show was a huge success with more then 100 people attending.

“The support of society means a lot to us. We would not be able to continue with this work if it wasn’t for their support,” said Young.