Taps still dry in Edendale area

Lethiwe Makhanya

Hundreds of people in Edendale and surrounding areas still don’t have water despite the burst pipe in Mpumuza being fixed.

The main pipe burst last Saturday and was fixed on Monday.

Residents expected to have water by Tuesday after the reservoir filled, but that has not happened. About seven wards have been affected by the water outage.

While water has been restored in some areas, the pressure was still very low Thursday and in areas like Ward 21 and Ward 11, the taps are still dry and residents are relying on water tankers.

Msunduzi Deputy Mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said the problem is that after they fixed the pipe in Mpumuza, Eskom introduced stage 6 load shedding, which is having a negative impact on the pump stations.

Electricity gets interrupted for six hours a day, which means the pumping of water is affected for all those hours … In some areas the water has not reached the reservoirs when the electricity cuts, stopping the pumping of water

He said if load shedding stopped, it would take them at least a day to get enough water in the reservoirs for people to receive it in their taps.