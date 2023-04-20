Taxi boss gunned down in Ottawa, KZN

By Nosipho Gumede

A man, believed to be a taxi boss, was gunned down in full view of motorists at the R102 and Kissoon Road Intersection in Ottawa, KZN on Thursday.

According to a statement released by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), they received several calls from the public reporting that two occupants of a white VW Polo with an NUR registration drove up to the man’s white Ford Ranger bakkie.

They said the passenger exited the VW Polo and opened fire on the bakkie with an R5 rifle. The vehicle and the man who died were struck multiple times.

Rusa said upon their arrival they found that the man was slumped in his seat and had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body and his 9mm pistol was recovered in his holster attached to his pants.

“Several spent high calibre cartridges were recovered at the scene,” read the statement.

Rusa added that the man is confirmed to be a taxi boss from Ndwedwe, KZN.

This is the second drive-by shooting to happen in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. A man in his 40s was killed in another shooting incident on the M7 after Main Road in Durban on Thursday morning.