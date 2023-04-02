Taxi driver shot while transporting passengers

By Witness Reporter

A taxi driver was shot and killed while transporting passengers on the N3 near Durban yesterday afternoon.

The taxi passengers were left shocked when their driver was suddenly shot multiple times by an unknown passer-by.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said no other injuries were reported, but the driver, believed to be in his 30s, was fatally wounded.

“The driver, travelling from Pinetown to Durban, was reportedly shot multiple times by an unknown passenger when the taxi was in motion.

“[The taxi] was travelling on the N3, southbound near the Brickfield on-ramp, when the incident occurred,” he said.

Netshiunda said SAPS are investigating a case of murder.