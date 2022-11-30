Taxi driver to showcase her designs at School of Fashion show

Witness Reporter

From taxi driver to fashion designer, a decade of perseverance has paid off for Sebanzile Cecialia Jaca as she showcases her designs at the Pietermaritzburg School of Fashion show this weekend.

Jaca, a second-year student at Priscilla Bhika’s School of Fashion in Pietermaritzburg, worked in the taxi industry for over a decade; starting as a conductor in 2005 and later as a taxi driver until 2017 when, finally, she had the funds to enroll in the School of Fashion design.

Although her road to the school has been a long one, Jaca said she is “living her dream now”.

After completing her first year, Jaca had to take a break from studying to save up to complete her second year this year.

It was worth the wait as she has already garnered significant acclaim from big fashion events like the Durban July fashion show, where she came out in the top 10. Her design, which got her recognition at the Durban July, is a menswear piece.

While studying, Jaca continued to work as a driver before and after classes. “On weekdays, I wake up early to transport kids to school. I also pick them up after school,” she said.

Despite all the challenges she faces, including working while studying and having to take a break from her studies to accumulate enough funds to continue her education, Jaca says that she is very happy and ready to start taking orders for outfits so that she can achieve her goal of being “known by this generation and many future generations”.

The designer will be presenting her designs this Saturday at the School of Fashion’s annual fashion show at Liberty Midlands Mall.

Tickets cost for R120 per person. The show starts at 6 pm.