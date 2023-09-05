Teacher attacked with a bush knife in front of pupils

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A primary school teacher is fighting for life in hospital after she was brutally attacked allegedly by her boyfriend on Monday.

The teacher from Ncwabakazi Upper Primary in KwaHlabisa, northern KwaZulu-Natal, was attacked with a bush knife within the school premises, in full view of pupils.

Initial reports indicate that the man initially attempted to enter the school, but was prevented from doing so.

He subsequently left and returned wielding a bush knife and gained entry to the premises. Once inside, he entered the staffroom and assaulted the teacher.

The teacher is currently fighting for her life in hospital, having suffered multiple severe injuries to her body, face and cranium, as a result of the attack.

This incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, leaving parents and educators disturbed by the incident.

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said she was saddened and appalled by the heinous incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the courageous teacher who is currently fighting for her life and we extend our heartfelt wishes for her swift recovery. This brutal act of violence against a woman is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our society.”

We will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice.

“We have received reports that, after the violent incident, the suspect returned to his home and reportedly bid farewell to his family. As of now, he remains at large.

“We implore law enforcement agencies to spare no effort in locating and apprehending this individual,” she said.

Khoza emphasised the critical importance of uniting against gender-based violence and pledged that the Department of Social Development would work tirelessly to ensure justice is served in this case.

Khoza has dispatched a team of social workers to the school to provide psycho-social support to pupils and teachers who witnessed the horrifying incident.

She has also instructed the social workers to visit the woman’s family. She urged the community to stand together in denouncing all forms of violence against women and girls.

MEC Khoza appeals to the community to share any information with the police that may assist in locating the perpetrator.